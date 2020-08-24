Surrey RCMP hand out four COVID-19 fines to businesses, event organizers

Photo: Contributed

Four COVID-19 violation tickets were handed out to Surrey businesses and event organizers over the weekend.

Police issued $2,300 fines to two event/banquet spaces, one restaurant and one after hours club on August 23 for repeatedly breaking the province's COVID-19 health orders. The fines were delivered by Surrey's COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team (CCET) after the establishments were given previous warnings, according to police.

There was also an instance of a large gathering of Vancouver Canucks fans celebrating their series win over the defending champion St. Louis Blues on August 21st. Police say the group consisted of over 1,000 people who were not social distancing at the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue. Police were on the scene, but due to the sheer size of the crowd, their primary focus was on traffic and pedestrian safety.

Surrey RCMP say they issued seven seatbelt violation tickets for people hanging out of windows or sunroofs.

"Canuck fans who gathered in large groups without masks on Friday night should consider this to be their warning," says Sergeant Roger Green of the Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team. "The public and the police are not happy with the disregard for physical distancing and expect you do to better for the sake of your families, yourselves, and your fellow residents."

Police will be present at the Scott Road and 72nd Avenue intersection following each Canucks game to monitor the behaviour of those present.

The CCET carried out 429 checks over the weekend at a variety of event spaces, businesses and places of worship, finding 425 of those institutions in compliance with the current public health orders.

In other communities in the province, Victoria police have broken up and fined two large parties since the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s announcement on August 21st of new fines for non-compliance with COVID-19 health orders.