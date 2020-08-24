New children's complex care transition centre for Vancouver

Photo: Provincial Health Services Authority

Children with extraordinary health needs requiring complex care in British Columbia will soon have a brand new transition facility in Vancouver to support them with better care.

The announcement was made Monday morning by Minister of Health Adrian Dix about the first-of-its-kind centre.

"The children's complex care transition centre, operated by the BC Children's Hospital, is an opportunity to show innovation by filling gaps in much-needed services and supports for children and young people with complex care needs and will be complementary to what is currently provided in acute care and community settings," says Dix.

"While other jurisdictions in Canada offer similar services through separate programs, this will be the first centre in the country to provide such a comprehensive range of supports for children with medical complexity at a single site."

The new centre will serve as a stepping stone between acute hospital care, community care, and home.

The fully integrated, patient and family-centred facility aims to provide trauma-informed care in a safe environment for patients up to 19 years of age and their families.

"Nearly 8,000 children with complex medical and physical needs have accessed BC Children's Hospital services in the past two years, and that population is only expected to grow," says Benoit Morin, president and CEO, Provincial Health Services Authority.

"We are dedicated to helping children and families across the province lead the fullest and healthiest possible lives and we would like to thank Minister Dix and the Government of B.C. for supporting us as we look forward to building stronger families and more inclusive communities through a new children's complex care transition centre."

The facility will be located at the current site of the Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children in east Vancouver, which is scheduled to relocate to the main campus of BC Children's and Women's Hospitals by the end of August.