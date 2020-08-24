161795
Illegal chemical dump into Delta storm drain kills fish in nearby creek

An illegal chemical dump into a Delta storm drain ended up killing fish in a nearby creek.

Someone recently dumped something into the stormwater system leading into Cougar Creek, members of the Cougar Creek Streamkeepers say.

The city received complaints from the Streamkeepers reporting discoloured water and dead fish at the Newport Place storm sewer outfall into the creek.

“This event was instigated by an either uninformed or uncaring individual, and it happens far too often. This event, like many others in the past, killed numerous salmonids and other freshwater life forms. We as a community need to up our game, particularly in the education department,” a letter writer to council complained.

Another member who found dead crayfish said the creek needs protection under the law.

A staff memo to council noted the city followed up and was able to confirm the presence of three dead juvenile salmonids and discolored water.

“An investigation was unable to determine the source of the spill, however, the water had a noticeable foam on the surface. Social media posts will be issued to remind residents of the importance of not discharging anything to the storm drain catch basins. Delta also has storm drain marketing kits available for residents to mark drains in their areas with yellow fish, raising awareness that all drains lead to fish habitat,” the memo noted.

