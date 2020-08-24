159194
Surrey couple wins $500,000 on Daily Grand lottery

Milk run turns to lotto win

Valerie Leung / Richmond News - | Story: 308745

A Surrey couple is looking forward to their wedding after winning $500,000 on the Daily Grand lottery.

Robert Jolliffe and Mandeep Gill were at a grocery store for a milk run when they decided to scan their ticket on Thursday.

They said the machine froze for a second and screaming ensued after it announced they had won half a million in the July 23 draw.

“Our first reaction was disbelief, and then there was a lot of screaming,” said Gill.

She said they stood in the grocery store for so long that another customer thought they forgot their wallet and offered to pay for their jug of milk.

Jolliffee purchased their ticket at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Fraser Highway in Surrey.

While they have been playing lottery games for a few years, said Jolliffe, they only recently started to play the Daily Grand and would always choose their numbers with Quick Pick.

The couple said the winning will make their wedding even more special because it will "help them realize their goal of being homeowners."

“It gives us a great way to start the next chapter of our lives,” said Gill.

