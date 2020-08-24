160553
Helicopter malfunction at Canal Flats wildfire causes strong downwash for beach users

Chopper malfunction at fire

A helicopter malfunction may have caused strong downwash winds for users of Columere Park near Canal Flats Sunday afternoon.

The BC Wildfire Service tweeted late Sunday that an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

"The safety of both the public and responders is our top priority," the service said after a helicopter that was conducting bucketing operations for the Doctor Creek wildfire near Canal Flats in southeastern B.C. neared the Columere Park beach on Columbia Lake after experiencing a mechanical malfunction with its water bucket.

The Doctor Creek fire is burning 25 kilometres southwest of CanalFlats and as of Sunday was estimated to have burned 3,071 hectares.

Ground crews worked Sunday with the support of heavy equipment and aviation resources.

They constructed control lines north and south of the blaze with support from small planned ignitions to reinforce lines. Suppression efforts are currently concentrated on the east flank of the fire. 

Smoke may be visible from Canal Flats and other nearby communities as the fire burns in steep and rocky terrain.

Fire movement has been mostly uphill and away from infrastructure in recent days, the wildfire service reports. Structure protection systems are in use near the fire as a precautionary measure. 

An area restriction remains in effect.

