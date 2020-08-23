159194
Victoria cops break up second straight party at downtown apartment

Victoria police say that for the second night in a row, they've broken up a party at the same downtown apartment and fined one of the participants.

Police say they were called to a one-bedroom suite in a multi-unit residential building just after midnight on Sunday for reports of a party.

They had visited the same suite the night before, breaking up a party of approximately 30 people and fining the host $2,300 for failing to follow the COVID-19 provincial health guidelines.

Police say this time they encountered a group of 15 people and ordered the party to disband.

One guest refused to co-operate, was subsequently arrested and given a $230 fine for abusive or belligerent behaviour under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

Police say the guest was later released at the scene and no additional tickets were handed out.

