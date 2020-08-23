Investigation ongoing after fatal crash near McLeese Lake last week

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police are looking for information about a collision last week that left an 84-year-old man dead.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the site of a crash between a Ford 350 and Honda CR-V on Thursday, Aug. 20, around 9:30 p.m. According to a police release the driver of the CR-V was travelling northbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.

It then hit the Ford pickup, which was pulling a cargo trailer.

The driver of the CR-V, a man from Prince George, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. There was one passenger with him, they were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck also received minor injuries, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, while the BC Coroners Service is investigating the cause of death. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Williams Lake detachment at 250-392-6211.