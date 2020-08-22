161795
Victoria party host slapped with large fine under new COVID regs

A Victoria man has been hit hard in the pocketbook after being caught in violation of the new COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The measures, unveiled Friday by Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, give police and bylaw officers across the province the power to issue tickets to organizers of events or owners of properties that facilitate large gatherings.

The unidentified Victoria man was slapped with a $2,300 fine Friday night. It's believed to be the first one written under the new act.

According to police, officers were called to a suite in an apartment building on the 1000 block of Fort Street for a noisy party.

"When officers attended the scene at 10:30 p.m. they observed approximately 15 people inside a one-bedroom suite. Officers asked the host to end the party as it was causing a disturbance, and unsafe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The host told the officers that he would co-operate," police stated in a news release.

"Officers remained in the area and continued to observe groups of people coming and going from the building. The officers re-attended the one-bedroom suite and noticed approximately 30 people inside, not practicing physical distancing. Many of the party attendees were youth. The room was densely populated, hot, and moisture had built up on the windows. Patrol officers believed approximately 40-60 people attended the party."

Police indicated they had spoken with the resident earlier in the evening about COVID-19 safety protocols after learning he was planning on hosting a large party.

"Party attendees were directed to leave the area. No additional violation tickets were issued."

 

