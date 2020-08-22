Additional driver examiners added to decrease road test backlog

Photo: file photo

The Insurance Corporation of BC is adding additional "temporary" driver examiners and and expanding its test locations in order to help alleviate wait times for road tests.

All additional test locations are in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Victoria.

Customers booking online for Class 5 or 7 road tests will have the option to book at one of the 10 temporary test locations as they begin opening.

The 100 temporary examiners will mostly be placed in those areas.

ICBC says the measures are being taken in order to complete road tests cancelled due to the pandemic, and also to meet demand for new appointments.

At the moment, ICBC is only accepting customers who have a booked road test appointment, walk-in and standby appointments are not available.

New bookings, placed on hold at the beginning of the pandemic, will be accepted beginning Monday.

Eligible customers should book a road test online. Those wishing Class 1 to 4 road tests must book by phone at 1-800-950-1498.

Ads a safety precaution, all examiners are required to wear personal protective equipment for the duration of the test. Medical grade masks will also be supplied for customers to wear during the test.

Customers will be unable to take a road test if they: