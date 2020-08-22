Masks required at Canadian Superstore, No Frills on Aug. 29

Photo: Google Maps

Following in Walmart's footsteps, all shoppers at Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills grocery stores will be required to wear masks starting Aug. 29.

The stores, both owned by Loblaws, posted to their Facebook pages Saturday morning announcing the new rules.

“We appreciate your support as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the company stated.

There are Real Canadian Superstores in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon and Kamloops, while Oliver and Salmon Arm have No Frills locations.

The new changes come after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared last week at a Loblaws warehouse in the Fraser Health region, where nine employees contracted the disease. The outbreak did not occur at a store, and it's not clear if the rule change is related.

Extra Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart are also owned by Loblaws, but these establishments have not made any announcements regarding masks.

Walmart implemented a mandatory mask policy earlier this month.