Weak tornado investigated in Fort St. John

Photo: Alaska Highway News Damage to a roof in Fort St John

UDPATE 11:55 a.m.

Environment Canada says it continues to investigate and believes a weak tornado touched down in Fort St. John on Friday night.

A severe thunder and lightning storm blew through the city, and multiple reports by residents on social media suggest a tornado may have touched down. Environment Canada says its radar data and resulting damage is consistent with a weak tornado between 0 to 1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

“The damages were seeing, the magnitude of the damages street to street, preliminary we’re calling it a tornado of EF0, perhaps touching on an EF1,” said meteorologist Doug Lundquist. “We’re going to continue to investigate.”

"In the Peace Country, this is rare," Lundquist added. "We’re still studying its effects. We'd appreciate any video or pictures."

Tornados between EF0 and EF1 register wind speeds betwen 90 to 130 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

Video captured outside of Fort St. John last night shows what appears to be a series of funnel clouds forming over the North Peace region.

Lundquist said the video shows hanging clouds common to severe thunderstorms, but noted it was difficult for him to discern how many funnel clouds there may have been.

ORIGINAL 9:35 a.m.

City crews and residents continue to clean up after a major storm blew through Fort St. John on Friday night.

A severe thunderstorm was forecast and reports on social media suggest a tornado may have touched down in the area. Video captured outside of Fort St. John shows what appears to be a series of funnel clouds forming over the North Peace region last night.

Environment Canada has yet to post a weather summary of the storm, and meteorologists weren’t immediately for comment Saturday morning.

The storm blew off roofs, caused power outages, and toppled trees and tore down fences in various parts of town.

Fort St. John Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Darrell Blades says the fire department was called out around 8 p.m. to the area of 88 Street and 107 Avenue for a house that may have been struck by lightning.

Upon arrival, the crews noticed several damaged homes in the area, Blades said. While investigating, firefighters were also notified of some damaged homes in the area of 114 Avenue and 103 Street, Blades said. A crew was reassigned to investigate that area.

The department was also called to the area of Peace River Road and 111 Avenue for a tree on a house, and then a secondary call in the same area for a carport roof flipped onto the house.

"The department worked with several residences to try to secure the houses as best as possible until they could bring in a contractor to look at the damages," Blades said. "The department tapped a few roofs to help reduce additional water damage."

The city has set up emergency support services; two households and eight people have registered so far, Blades said. There have been no reported casualties.

Surerus Park was also damaged by the storm, Blades said. Crews were cleaning up this morning, and residents are asked to use caution as debris has been reported throughout the city.

"I haven't had any confirmation if it was a wind event or tornado touch down either. Still waiting to hear officially," Blades said.

Crews are assessing damages throughout the city, spokesman Ryan Harvey said.

"Initial assessments say we sustained fairly limited damage, most of which occurred in Surerus Park, and we have had a few trees fall in some other parks," Harvey said.

"Crews will be cleaning up debris and potentially blocking off areas to ensure the safety of our residents."

The city has not received confirmation of a tornado, Harvey said.