Saanich woman thought it was a dog on her porch - it was a cougar

Photo: Contributed

Saanich resident Lynn Wright was getting ready for bed on Wednesday night and closing her back door when she noticed what she thought was a dog stretched out on her back porch.

“I said: ‘How did you get back here … You’d better go home now … I’m not going to let you in,” says Wright, who was crouching down to speak to the animal. “I’m standing there [less than a metre away] thinking I’m talking with a yellow lab.

“Then he turned and I said: ‘Oh hell, you’re not a dog.’”

Actually, it was a close encounter with a cougar.

Her back porch light wasn’t working, but there was enough light coming through the glass door for her to see the cougar’s face, large body and long tail as it slipped into the night.

Saanich police arrived within five minutes and scouted the area, but found no sign of the big cat.

Two hours later as she closed her bedroom curtains, she spotted the cougar again, lying under a bush in her front yard.

“It was really a shock,” Wright said Friday. “I was checking the glass [on the deck door] for a nose print because he was right there.”

The Carman Street Block Watch Association sent emails to residents warning them to be on the lookout for cougars.

Another Saanich resident, Edna Hilton, said she was awakened the same night by a strange sound coming from outside her bathroom window at 3 a.m.

“It was like a cat, an agitated cat, but coming from something much bigger,” said Hilton.

From her dining room she could see deer running by. She moved to her living room window and saw a cougar chasing the deer. “[The cougar] moved so fast,” she said.

Rick Dekelver of the B.C. Conservation Officers Service said cougar sightings have been on the increase in urban areas, and it’s likely they are pursuing their natural prey, deer, as that population increases in residential neighbourhoods.

He said cougars are not scavengers and prefer to hunt for their food. They are most active from dusk to dawn and often lay low during the day, finding cover in bushes or trees. People may pass by them without even noticing.

But they will travel in daylight because they are curious by nature, sometimes cutting through yards. “If there is something that comes within their comfort zone, they will flee,” said Dekelver.

He said cougars might also try to grab pets such as cats and small dogs, so it’s important for residents to be watchful of their pets at all times.