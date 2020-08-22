Doctor Creek fire near Canal Flats grows to 30 square kilometres

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Doctor Creek wildfire burning west of Canal Flats in southeastern B.C. exploded to 30 square kilometres in size Friday.

However, it was not immediately threatening more properties, with 10 remaining on evacuation order.

Meanwhile, residents of a development on Lillooet Lake, north of Vancouver, have been ordered out because heavy rain, coupled with a wildfire on the steep hills above their properties, has the potential to cause a damaging debris flow or cut the only road to the area.

The evacuation order from the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District says there is an "imminent risk" that burned trees and other debris could sweep down McCullock Creek or Catiline Creek just east of Pemberton.

Downpours affecting the Pemberton area were also forecast to drench much of B.C.'s lower South Coast overnight, with a heavy downpour warning for Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada has also issued severe thunderstorm watches for central and northeastern sections of the province.

Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain were in the forecast, with the storm also expected to pack lightning.

However, the wildfire service website showed the risk of forest fires through the Cariboo, Prince George, Stuart-Nechako and Peace River areas was ranked no higher than moderate.

Meanwhile, a smoky skies advisory remains in effect for the Okanagan.

Areas of the valley are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours, Environment Canada says.

Smoke from the Christie Mountain wildfire is expected to impact the South Okanagan through the weekend.