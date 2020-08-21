Victoria tattoo artist charged with five counts of sexual assault

Photo: pixabay stock photo

A 36-year-old tattoo artist has been charged with five counts of sexual assault during appointments at a downtown Victoria tattoo parlour.

David Samuel Hadden was arrested by police on Wednesday and held for a court appearance. He has been released from police custody with a court date and under the condition that he not tattoo any women.

Detectives with VicPD’s Special Victims Unit started an investigation in July after reports of sexualized violence involving Hadden were shared online. The online allegations prompted one woman, who had reported to police a sexual assault during a tattoo appointment in 2019, but decided not to pursue charges, to get in touch with police again, VicPD said.

Police said detectives have identified several victims of sexual assaults reported to have occurred during tattoo appointments at a business in the 500 block of Johnson Street. The investigation is ongoing.

VicPD said they want everyone who has been a victim of sexual assault to know that they will be treated with respect if they choose to make a report to police. Survivors of sexual violence can find support through the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, the Men’s Trauma Centre, an emergency room, a family doctor, and a counsellor.