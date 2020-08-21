BC has 90 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: CTV News

On a day when the province announced stiffer crackdowns on house parties and large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, another 90 cases of the virus were reported in B.C. over the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 4,915.

Within the Interior Health region, six new cases were reported overnight, bringing the total in the region since the start of the pandemic to 417. Seventeen of those are still active, and currently, no one is in hospital.

IH officials say cases linked to the June 26 Kelowna outbreak remains at 166, two of which are still active.

Seven staff members at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver have tested positive.

Provincially, there are 824 active cases of COVID-19, while 2,594 people are under active monitoring as a result of identified exposure to know cases.

This is the first time the number of active cases in the province has surpassed the 800 number.

The provincial health office says 3,889 people who previously tested positive have now recovered.

Two more virus-related deaths have been reported over the past 24-hours, both in the Fraser Health region. That brings the total number of deaths due to the virus to 202.

"There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, eight long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks," the province's news release stated Friday.

"There are no new community outbreaks. However, community exposure events continue."