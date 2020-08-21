Police reminding Canucks fans to stay out of the COVID-19 penalty box

Photo: @rumneeek / Twitter Canucks fans gathering on Scott Road after a win

As the Vancouver Canucks try eliminate the St Louis Blues Friday night, police are sending out a reminder to Canucks fans, "stay out of the COVID-19 penalty box."

Surrey RCMP and Delta Police have sent out a news release to remind fans to celebrate safely.

"For several years Canuck fans have gathered to celebrate playoff wins at the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Scott Road. In the interest of ensuring the celebrations remain safe, Surrey RCMP and Delta Police will be in attendance ensuring public safety, and managing traffic," says Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police.

Police say the will be taking a "measured approach," but officers will be on hand enforcing the Criminal Code, and other provincial statutes including the liquor act. In light of today's announcement by Mike Farnworth, B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety, officers will also be mindful of current COVID-19 public health orders, and will be monitoring for compliance.

“While we understand people naturally want to celebrate Canuck victories, we encourage them to do so within their own homes, or at small gatherings,” says Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police. “We have been seeing growing crowds along the border between Surrey and Delta, and we want to let people know that we’re working with our partners at Surrey RCMP to ensure the area remains safe for pedestrians and motorists.”

“Celebrations during previous play-off runs have been peaceful and, apart from traffic concerns, crowds have not caused significant issues,” says Staff Sergeant Winston Shorey, Acting Community Services Officer. “This year, however, we are concerned about the risk of COVID-19 transmission among those who attend the gathering. We are asking everyone to ensure that they are complying with COVID-19 public health orders while celebrating.”