RCMP recovery divers busy with drownings this year

Photo: Kolby Milton

British Columbia has seen an increase in drownings this summer and the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is reminding people how to stay out on the water.

Typically, BCEHS will respond to approximately 350 drownings/near drownings each year. This summer, paramedics have responded to more than 159 incidents this summer alone.

With the warmer weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are getting outside for camping and water activities. There are things people can do to reduce the risks of drownings in the province.

Not being aware of surrounding areas, being unsure of your swimming abilities, not paying attention to water conditions and not wearing lifejackets are all things that can lead to tragedies.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, which conducts drowning investigations throughout the province, has recently experienced complex recoveries from areas that the team doesn't usually attend.

"It is thought that people are travelling further into the wilderness given that many of the usual recreational areas have been closed," says Sgt. Steven Pebernat, Underwater Recovery Team diving coordinator.

"What we are seeing a lot of this year in particular, is individuals who are not familiar with B.C.’s waters getting themselves into precarious and consequential situations by not taking safety precautions and not being informed of the water conditions or their abilities."

The unfortunate thing about this is that many of these deaths are preventable.

"During the summer months, we continue to see higher numbers of drowning deaths compared to what we see in the fall, winter and spring - given the reality that more people go to our lakes, rivers, and oceans when the weather is warmer," says manager of strategic communications with the BC Coroners Service Andy Watson.

"The one positive sign is that we have not seen an increase as our death totals are comparable to historical years. We will continue to share our data on suspected accidental drowning deaths with partners in the hopes that we can bring those numbers down."

The URT has also seen a steady increase in drownings among new Canadians and foreign nationals.

BC waters can be very cold and many creeks and rivers have strong currents. This is why you should research, plan ahead, tell someone where you're going and bring the necessary equipment to navigate the waters.

This reminder comes just weeks after an Alberta man drowned on August 1 after cliff jumping at Rattlesnake Island as well as an Alberta man who died while swimming in Penticton on August 11.