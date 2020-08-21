Charged Mountie also suspended as a military police officer

Photo: Glacier Media

A Richmond RCMP officer who was suspended on several counts of voyeurism and sexual assault in Vancouver and Ottawa has also been suspended as a military police officer as investigations continue.

Const. Andrew Seangio was suspended from the RCMP in B.C. for previous allegations of indecent acts and voyeurism in a separate investigation in March.

He was charged with 34 counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault that involved six women known to him.

According to the Canadian Armed Forces, Seangio joined the military as a member of the Reserve Force in 2008.

However, Seangio has been “suspended of his duties” as the investigation continues.

“He is currently serving … as a Military Police Officer with the one Military Police Regiment in B.C.,” said a military spokesperson.

While criminal charges have been laid against Seangio by police, CAF said he has not been charged under the Code of Services Discipline – the military disciplinary code of conduct – despite his suspension.

“When one of our members is found to be contravening those values, we act decisively, while still respecting the rule of law, including due process and individual rights.”

The Richmond RCMP launched an internal code of conduct investigation where Seangio was suspended and charged for indecent acts that allegedly happened near a school in Vancouver while he was off duty in February 2019.

And in July, the Richmond News reported that the 35-year-old man turned himself in to police in Vancouver.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, the alleged offences in Ottawa occurred between 2011 and 2018 while he was living in that city.

The OPS say there may be more victims and are asking “any women who were present in Mr. Seangio’s residence in the south end of Ottawa, between October 2015 and October 2017,” to contact them.

“The Ottawa Police will respect a victim’s wishes to pursue or not pursue the matter before the courts,” said the OPS in a statement.