Spike in catalytic converter thefts prompts police warning

A jump in the number of catalytic converter thefts has RCMP warning residents to be vigilant when parking their vehicles.

The Coquitlam detachment released surveillance footage of a recent theft to show how quickly thieves are able to steal the devices, which work to filter vehicle pollution but also contain valuable metals.

Between January and July of this year, the number of reports of stolen catalytic converters in Coquitlam increased to 13 per month compared to eight during the same period last year.

“We’re seeing a big jump,” said Const. Deanna Law. “In a seven-month period comparison between 2019 and 2020, we’ve seen an almost 50% increase in reported catalytic converter thefts.”

Law said there are things vehicle owners can do to protect themselves.

Residents should be aware of suspicious noises, like electrical tools running late at night, and drivers should park in well-lit areas or in a locked garage. Vehicle owners may also be able to adjust their security systems to activate from vibrations caused by electrical tools.

Keeping a vehicle in view of security cameras can also work to deter thieves, she added.

“Security video can provide important evidence,” she said. “At times the smallest details can connect and solve more than one crime.”

Police started noticing a rise in catalytic converter thefts late last year when 44 were stolen between August and November 2019, a 335% increase over the previous year.

And in July 2019, a fire damaged two vehicles when thieves attempted to steal the device from a parked car in Port Coquitlam.