BC announces new financial penalties for party organizers, unruly patrons

The provincial government says it is enabling police and other "provincial enforcement officers" to issue $2,000 penalties to organizers of large events and gatherings, as well as $200 tickets to individuals who refuse to leave parties or follow safe operating plans at places like restaurants.

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the measures Friday, explaining many of the recent coronavirus cases in B.C. have been linked to private indoor house parties.

“There is a small minority of selfish individuals across the province who are disregarding the public health measures in place,” Farnworth said.

“Enough is enough,” he added.

The $2,000 tickets will be issued to organizers of events or owners of properties that facilitate large gatherings of more than 50 people. Not keeping a list and contact information of event attendees, or hosting more than five guests in a vacation rental will also incur the $2,000 fine.

“We will be targeting venues, promoters and as necessary, we’ll also be taking action against problematic attendees and individuals,” Farnworth said.

Police and bylaw will be able to issue $200 tickets to anyone actively encouraging large events or refusing to disperse when directed to do so. Anyone who refuses to follow a businesses guidelines or engages in “bullying or abusive” behaviour towards employees can also be fined $200.

“People make mistakes. If you are asked to leave a gathering, leave. Don’t yell at the waiter who asks you not to push your tables together at a restaurant,” Farnworth said.

Those concerned about violations should contact their local bylaw office, or if one is not available, the local police’s non-emergency line.

“We cannot expect our health officers to break up parties in the middle of the night,” Farnworth added. “A party is not worth someone’s life, let’s get back on track”