BC Ferries expects to be back to pre-COVID capacity soon

Photo: BC Ferries

BC Ferries president Mark Collins says the company expects to be back to pre-COVID capacity levels across the system starting Sept. 7.

“That’s good progress when you consider the cliff that we’ve come through,” he said. “We would have liked it to have been faster, but it’s reasonable and prudent… We’re grateful to be at this stage.”

Collins made the comments at the BC Ferries annual general meeting Thursday in front of limited crowd in Victoria and streamed online.

He also said BC Ferries will join other transit companies in moving to a mandatory mask policy. Up until now, travellers had to carry a mask but were not required to wear it on board unless they were in an area where distancing wasn’t possible.

“When people are travelling on the BC Ferries system, on a terminal or a ship, they must wear a mask,” Collins said. “There are certain key exceptions. If you’re in your car or eating in a designated area [or] if you’re outside and you can be sure of maintaining distance, that’s OK. But if you’re in the interior of our ships or terminals it will no longer be discretionary; it will be mandatory.”

Collins said an official announcement would come later this week.

Collins also told the AGM that it’s “100 per cent certain” that Transport Canada will end the temporary exemption allowing people to remain in their vehicles on closed decks as a COVID precaution.

“That regulation will come back into force at some point, likely this fall,” he said. “We are discussing with Transport Canada that later is better as we need to wait to see [about a] potential second wave, if it emerges or if the situation stabilizes… We’re advocating strongly that the date be as late as possible.”

Just prior to the AGM, BC Ferries released its first quarter results coving the period April 1 to June 30.

Ferries said revenue for the quarter was $137.4 million, down $109 million year-over-year, a loss that was partially offset by reductions in expenses of $36.7 million compared to the first quarter of last year.

Among those lower expenses was the cost of salaries, wages and benefits, which dropped from $101.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 to $89.7 million. The ferry company also spent $8.6 million less on fuel in the first quarter of this fiscal year than it did over the same period last year.

The $62-million net loss compares to net earnings of $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.