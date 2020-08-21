2 Vancouver Shoppers Drug Mart stores issue COVID notices

Photo: Google Street View

Two Vancouver Shoppers Drug Mart locations have issued notices that a team member at each store has tested positive for COVID-19

According to Shoppers Drug Mart parent company Loblaw, the affected stores and dates are as follows:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2303 41st Ave W, Vancouver: Team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was Aug. 6.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 6305 Fraser St, Vancouver: Team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was Aug. 9.

The stores are not listed by Vancouver Coastal Health as public exposure locations.

Loblaw says it shares updates about test-positive COVID cases in its stores in order to maintain transparency.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores," notes the company.

"In all of our stores, we encourage our colleagues and employees to wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible," adds Loblaw.

As well, Loblaw Public Relations noted earlier this week that the company has protocols in place at all stores to minimize the risk of exposure to the public.

“We want to assure our customers and colleagues that we take their safety very seriously, and throughout the pandemic have implemented a number of policies to ensure the safety of our team and our customers.

“Whenever we have a positive case, we arrange for additional cleaning, and we work closely with the local public health unit to determine the appropriate next steps, including identifying and notifying close contacts. Anyone who meets that criteria from the store is asked to go home, self isolate and monitor for symptoms.

“Generally, the risk to our customers remains low, due to the physical distancing and sanitization measures that have been in place in our stores for months. We post any positive cases on our website.”

If you visited either of the affected Shoppers Drug Mart locations and believe you may have been infected, it is recommended you self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. If you have symptoms, testing is available - and has been expanded recently in both the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.