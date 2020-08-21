Rescue organization fears virus could spread to all rabbits in North America

Photo: Rabbitats

As COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines this year, another lesser-known virus has also been wreaking havoc across the continent – just not in human populations.



The deadly rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus has surfaced in the United States "in a major way," spreading quickly through "numerous counties in six southwest states," to date, according to a release from B.C.-based charity Rabbitats Rescue Society.



Also known as RHDV2, it's the same virus that wiped out the majority of the feral pet colonies in mid-Vancouver Island in 2018, added the release. The current strain, however, is proving to have an even deadlier twist.

According to Rabbitats, which rescues abandoned pet bunnies and their feral offspring, it's currently affecting native wild rabbits as well as the imported domestic European breeds.

Rabbit lovers fear this means the virus could affect all the rabbits in North America, which in turn would compromise the continent's food chain.

"An immediate concern is it reaching a number of endangered rabbits and hares including the near-extinct Washington pygmy rabbits and a particular breed of snowshoe hare found only in the Lower Mainland," Rabbitats staff explained in the release. "It can also wipe out farmed rabbits and beloved pets."

Although the virus is considered to be "firmly established" and capable of popping up "any time in any location," rabbits can be protected from the virus with an annual vaccine.

Amid concerning reports of the fast-spreading virus in North America, Rabbitats is also warning Langley residents about increasing numbers of abandoned pets within the municipality.

"We’re getting more and more reports about loose rabbits in Langley,” said Rabbitats founder Sorelle Saidman in the release.