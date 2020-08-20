161795
161816
BC  

Wildfire near Canal Flats grows quickly to 3,000 hectares

Wildfire jumps to 3,000 ha

- | Story: 308520

The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has exploded in size to 3,000 hectares. 

In an update Thursday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service said 40 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are in site. The fire was previously estimated at just 400 hectares Wednesday afternoon.

“Ground crews are working with the support of heavy equipment and aviation resources today. Structural protection is also being deployed as required,” BCWS said.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order Wednesday for a large area west of Columbia Lake. The Findlay Creek Rec site, White Lake Rec site, Engstroms Pond Rec site and seven other addresses are impacted.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
160784
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161228
161056
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Happy facts from 2020

Galleries
Some very happy facts about things that are happening all over the world this year.
Happy facts from 2020 (2)
Galleries
Missed the bus, dad embarasses daughter!
Must Watch
Second day of school is even better than the first. Morgan missed...
Dierks Bentley: ‘I can’t imagine playing a drive-in concert’
Music
Dierks Bentley "can't imagine" playing a drive-in...
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Must Watch
Quick wit.



160094
161715