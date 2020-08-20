Wildfire near Canal Flats grows quickly to 3,000 hectares

Photo: BCWS

The Doctor Creek wildfire southwest of Canal Flats has exploded in size to 3,000 hectares.

In an update Thursday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service said 40 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are in site. The fire was previously estimated at just 400 hectares Wednesday afternoon.

“Ground crews are working with the support of heavy equipment and aviation resources today. Structural protection is also being deployed as required,” BCWS said.

The Regional District of East Kootenay issued an evacuation order Wednesday for a large area west of Columbia Lake. The Findlay Creek Rec site, White Lake Rec site, Engstroms Pond Rec site and seven other addresses are impacted.