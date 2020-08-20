Williams Lake man arrested day after multiple firearms stolen

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Police will be recommending multiple charges after a man was arrested and multiple firearms were seized earlier this week in Williams Lake.

Mounties were called to the scene of a break-and-enter at a home on the north end of the city on Monday, Aug. 17, according to a press release. When they arrived at the home on the 1500-block of 11th Avenue North they found that several firearms were stolen along with other property.

The next day, along with the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit, they executed a search warrant at a different residence. Inside they found guns and a man already known to police.

The man was arrested and the firearms recovered.

The man has since been released with conditions and a court appearance scheduled for December. Police are continuing their investigation and will make charge recommendations at a later date. His name is not being released by police.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.