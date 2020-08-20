Ball python missing again, this time in Saanich

Photo: ADRIAN LAM, TIMES COLONIST The ball python found under a car on Richardson Street - more than a month after it went missing - is seen at the Victoria Pound after its capture. The snake has escaped again.

A wayward ball python recovered after being missing for weeks is again on the loose, this time in Saanich.

The 1.4-metre snake originally disappeared July 2 near the Bay Street bridge after escaping from its owner’s backpack. It wasn’t reported missing to Victoria police until Aug. 4.

The snake turned up Aug. 12 on Richardson Street about four kilometres away from where it went missing, where it was holed up beneath a vehicle.

Ian Fraser, Victoria’s animal control officer, said the snake was in good health when it was found. He said it likely got as far as it did by slithering into a car.

That is just what happened in another case of a missing snake in Victoria, he said, with the snake appearing from the dashboard while the car was being driven.

The latest escape was reported Wednesday, with the snake last seen in the Marigold area.

Saanich police said the snake’s owner was in the 800 block of Snowdrop Avenue when the snake once again got out of the backpack.

“It’s gone slithering walkabout again,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley.

He said the creature is clearly being kept in a backpack, “so we’ll certainly be looking at the manner in which the snake is being cared for” to make sure it is appropriate.

Police said ball pythons are not venomous, but the public should be cautious if they see it. It is the smallest of the African pythons, and gets its name from its tendency to curl up in a ball when frightened.

People could be quite surprised if they come across the snake, Horsley said.

“It would certainly alarm someone, especially someone who’s not comfortable around snakes,” he said. “Usually they usually favour the tall grass areas.”

Snakes like heat, Horsley said, noting that the weather has been a bit cooler lately.

“We want to ensure that the snake is safe. It’s probably gone somewhere for warmth.”

The snake is likely still in the area where it was lost because ball pythons are not very active, Horsley said.

“They don’t eat that often, either, so it’s not like they have to eat daily.”

Anyone who spots the snake is asked to call Saanich police right away at 240-475-4321.