B.C. has 80 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, in past 24 hours

Another 80 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified across British Columbia, but none of the new cases have come from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. since the pandemic's beginning to 4,825, but active cases dropped slightly for the first time since early August, to 780. Of these active cases, 11 people are currently hospitalized.

Two more people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total virus-related deaths in the province to 200. The two people were residents of long-term seniors care homes.

A new community outbreak of the virus was declared Thursday at a Loblaws warehouse in the Fraser Health region, where nine staff members have tested positive. Deputy Provincial Health Officer Dr. Réka Gustafson, who's filling in for Dr. Bonnie Henry this week, did not disclose the location of the warehouse.

All COVID-19 patients linked to the outbreak on Haida Gwaii have now fully recovered.

Outbreaks remain at eight long-term seniors care homes and one acute-care facility.

Dr. Gustafson noted they've seen a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 positive tests among the 40-60 year old age group, but the majority of new cases are still among the young adult population group.