Police use flash grenades and tear gas in six-hour stand-off

Flash bang ends standoff

Katie DeRosa / Times Colonist - | Story: 308484

Tactical officers used flash grenades and tear gas to draw a man wanted for domestic assault out of his suite after a six-hour stand-off in the Burnside-Gorge area of Victoria Wednesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., Victoria police officers arrived at a temporary supportive housing facility in the 100-block of Gorge Road East to arrest a man for domestic assault and breach of a release order, said spokesman Const. Cam MacIntyre. Officers found the man in a suite but he refused to surrender to police.

The department called in the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiators, who worked for hours to bring the man out of the suite. The man refused to communicate and made attempts to escape the scene and avoid arrest, MacIntyre said.

Tactical officers used flash-bang devices and tear gas to force the man out of the suite. Just after 1:30 a.m., the man exited the suite and surrendered to police. No one was injured.

The man was taken to police cells, where he was held ahead of a court appearance.

The case remains under investigation and the man’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Victoria police’s non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press 1 to speak with the report desk. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

