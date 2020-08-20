159194
BC  

Supreme Court of Canada to dig into snow-removal controversy

Snow removal at top court

The Canadian Press - | Story: 308480

The Supreme Court of Canada will review a dispute about a quintessentially Canadian issue — the question of municipal responsibility for proper snow removal to ensure the safety of citizens.

Taryn Joy Marchi alleged the City of Nelson, B.C., created a hazard when it cleared snow from downtown streets after a storm in early January 2015.

The removal effort left snowbanks at the edge of the street along the sidewalk early in the morning of Jan. 5.

Late in the afternoon of March 6, Marchi parked in an angled spot on the street and tried to cross the snowbank to get to the sidewalk, but her right foot dropped through the snow and she fell forward, injuring her leg.

Marchi contended the city should have left openings in the snowbank to allow safe passage to the sidewalk but a judge dismissed her case, saying the city was immune from liability.

The B.C. Court of Appeal overturned that decision, prompting the city to seek a hearing in the Supreme Court.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161269
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160119
161056
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156236


Happy facts from 2020

Galleries
Some very happy facts about things that are happening all over the world this year.
Happy facts from 2020 (2)
Galleries
Missed the bus, dad embarasses daughter!
Must Watch
Second day of school is even better than the first. Morgan missed...
Dierks Bentley: ‘I can’t imagine playing a drive-in concert’
Music
Dierks Bentley "can't imagine" playing a drive-in...
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Must Watch
Quick wit.



158448
159505