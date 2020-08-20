Security footage shows woman tackling half-naked suspect

Photo: CTV News Vancouver

A North Vancouver woman helped take down a half naked suspected robber before police arrived by tackling him against a wall on Monday.

Erin Cant found herself in a strange situation on Monday night when she was standing outside of a Vancouver restaurant located on Commercial Drive at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a half naked man came running towards her, according to CTV News Vancouver.

“I kind of feel stupid a little bit because it could have been worse but at the same time I’m kind of proud of myself," says Cant, adding another man had been running behind the suspected robber saying, "Stop him, he robbed me."

And what happened next may come as a surprise to some readers.

"I guess maybe my initial reaction to stuff like that is to fight rather than flight," Cant said.

The incident which was caught on security cameras shows the people standing with Cant scrambling to get out of the half naked man's way while Cant chose to grab the man.

"I was basically aggressively hugging him like, ‘No you're not going anywhere,’" she said.

After that, others helped to pin the suspect to the ground until the police arrived. The man was then arrested however it is unclear if charges will be laid.

When CTV News asked if Cant had any training for these types of situations, she laughed.

“No. I have no training, I mean when I was younger me and my brother used to wrestle but that's about it," she said. "I’m glad no one was hurt and that they caught the guy."

Cant says she will likely assess the situation more if she's ever faced with a similar incident in the future.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver