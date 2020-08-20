159851
Charges laid over death of 16-month-old at unregistered daycare

Charges for death at daycare

Vancouver police say charges have been laid against a woman involved in the 2017 death of a 16-month-old boy at an unregistered daycare.

Susy Yasmine Saad, 41, appeared in court Wednesday after being charged with two counts of failure to provide necessaries of life and one count of fraud over $5,000, according to CTV News Vancouver.

More than three years ago, 16-month-old Macallan Saini also known as 'Baby Mac' tragically died while in the care of an unlicensed daycare in East Vancouver.

"The details of this file are just gut-wrenching," says Const. Tania Visintin. "Investigators have worked diligently since this terrible incident occurred to ensure the person accused would be held responsible."

Police say Saini was discovered unresponsive in a playpen.

"As nothing can take away the pain of losing a child, we hope the family can find some closure knowing that charges have been laid," says Visintin.

Saad is scheduled to appear in court in September.

with files from CTV News Vancouver

