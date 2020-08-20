159851
161214
BC  

Conservation officers free stuck cub as momma bear hovers nearby

Stuck bear cub rescued

The Times Colonist - | Story: 308462

Conservation officers in Port Alberni rescued a black bear cub that had its foot stuck in a tree.

It was a risky rescue for the B.C. Conservation Officers Service because the mother was close by.

“It’s not a call we get too often, but a bear cub that found itself stuck in a tree had a little help from a CO to get free,” the service said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Conservation officers responded to a call from a rural resident who heard what was thought to be a bear cub crying out.

“The noise was coming from an area surrounded by tall grass and thick underbrush,” said the conservation service. “The cub had somehow wedged its leg into the crook of a tree and was unable to free itself.” Officers at the scene believe the cub had tried to climb a thin tree, slipped and fell between two tree trunks.

The mother bear and another cub were seen pacing around the area.

Officers tranquilized the cub while scaring the sow away just enough for an officer to be able to get to the cub, free its leg and make sure it was not injured.

The Facebook post said the cub was tagged and left in a safe position so the sow could protect it while it recovered.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161096
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160996
160565
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea

Must Watch
Quick wit.
Amazing Architecture
Galleries
Check out these incredible building designs.
Sarah Hyland reteaming with TV dad for new series
Showbiz
Sarah Hyland is reteaming with her Modern Family dad to front a...
Doggo loves scritches
Must Watch
This dog is taking it upon himself to get some back scritches and...
3 year old daughter encouraging dad that he’s doing a good job
Must Watch
Good job, dad!



154824
161715