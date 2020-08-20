RCMP warn of increasing sexual image extortion in BC

Photo: RCMP

Surrey RCMP report an increase in sexual image extortions, with 77 cases in the second quarter of 2020.

According to police, many of these files involve threats to expose a sexual image of the victim to other people if the victim does not pay money or provide more sexual content.

In a number of cases, individuals met the perpetrators online through social media or dating apps, and shared images and videos believing they were engaging in a mutual relationship. The photos and videos were later used for the purpose of extortion. In the reported incidents, the average ages of victims were between 18 and 29 years old, and the number of male and female victims were evenly split.

“When you are considering sending someone else a nude photo or video, ask yourself if you are comfortable letting go of your control over those images,” said Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruairc, Special Victim’s Unit Commander. “Images can be easily distributed and made public, and while it’s illegal to distribute nude photos without consent, the consequences for the victim can be significant.”

RCMP also continue to get reports from people who receive scam emails claiming their computer has been hacked. The person is told to send money or bitcoin under the threat of having nude or sexually explicit videos of them distributed. In these cases, there was no proof of photos or videos or other information being obtained from the victims’ computers.

Surrey RCMP offer the following recommendations which can help protect you from being a target of extortion: