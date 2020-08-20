Woman to serve less than year for BC manslaughter after spending four years behind bars before trial

Photo: Glacier Media

Candice Dawn Shearer was called a monster by victim Anna Sheppard's family members Wednesday in Dawson Creek court.

Shearer will now serve less than a year for Sheppard's manslaughter - 337 days in jail. She is expected to reside in Pouce Coupe upon her release. The conviction was for six and half years in jail, but Shearer has four years time served since the crime.



Justice James Williams noted Shearer is likely to reoffend unless she abstains from drugs and alcohol. Williams noted she expressed little responsibility for the killing, painting herself as the victim.

“I have reservations with respect to the depth and quality to Mr. Shearer’s remorse,” said Williams. “She has some history of violence and volatility in her relationships, and does not manage her anger well.”

Shearer, born in 1986, was arrested after Sheppard was found dead in her 116th Avenue home the evening of Nov. 12. Representatives and family members of Sheppard and Shearer were on hand in BC Supreme Court in Dawson Creek in January to hear the Shearer's guilty plea.

She was acquitted of second-degree murder but found guilty of manslaughter, on the grounds that she suffers from mental illness, a history of violence, trauma, unemployment, and drug abuse.

The crown’s evidence failed to prove Shearer intended to kill Sheppard, court heard. A Gladue report was entered into the proceedings and was a major factor in deciding the sentence as Shearer is of aboriginal descent. Shearer appeared by video from the Prince George correctional centre, where she attends counseling for drugs and alcohol. Shearer only spoke to acknowledge that she understood the sentence being imposed.

Williams said mental health issues were a mitigating factor in the case.

“However, I did not and do not conclude that mental illness was the significant factor causally linked to the death,” said Williams, reading from a psychiatric report. “Ms. Shearer has exhibited symptoms of mental illness, including psychotic symptoms, but those appear to substantially related to her substance abuse disorder.”

It’s known Shearer was a user of cocaine, meth, alcohol, and other opiates. A probation period will follow upon her release, with a mandatory a lifetime weapons ban, and a DNA order.