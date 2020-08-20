Five-year-old boy killed as tree falls on Yarrow hiking trail

Photo: Glacier Media

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating after a young boy was killed by a falling tree Tuesday afternoon.

On Aug. 18, at approximately 12:45 p.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report that a tree fell on a group of people walking along Kingfisher Trail, in Yarrow.

In a release, RCMP write that front line officers arrived at the scene where police located a five-year-old boy from Chilliwack who had succumbed to his injuries. BC Ambulance transported a 22-year-old woman from Abbotsford suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to hospital.

This group was local to the Chilliwack area and consisted of children being supervised on a day hike along the trail, says Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District.

RCMP Victim Services is engaged with the families of the group and child.

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early evidence-gathering phase of their investigations.