Doctors Creek wildfire outside Canal Flats grows to 400 hectares

Evac order due to wildfire

The BC Wildfire Service has another major blaze on its hands in the Southeast Fire Centre.

The Doctor Creek fire about 25 km southwest of Canal Flats has grown to 400 hectares.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and as such the estimated size of this fire is expected to increase as accurate mapping becomes available” BCWS said online Wednesday night.

The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for a large area west of Columbia Lake. The Findlay Creek Rec site, White Lake Rec site, Engstroms Pond Rec site and seven other addresses are impacted.

“A 20-person crew is on the ground with heavy equipment en route. Response planning is underway,” BCWS said, adding it is believed the fire was caused by lightning.

