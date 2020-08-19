159194
BC  

Pilot for Prince George company killed in helicopter crash

Pilot killed in heli crash

Prince George Citizen - | Story: 308398

A pilot flying for Prince George-based Aberdeen Helicopters was killed in a crash in northern B.C., the company's owner, Peter McGill, confirmed Wednesday.

In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said Mounties were called to the scene near the Eskay Creek Mine, 250 kilometers north of Stewart.

"The remote location is accessible only by air and investigators are making their way to the scene," RCMP said.

McGill said the pilot, who he declined to name, was the only person onboard the craft.

"RCMP are in the process of investigating the site and at this point we don't know any cause or anything yet," he said.

He said it was the first accident the company has had in 25 years in business.

"It's hard to deal with," McGill said.

BC
160148
160141
161228
160887
156227
160422