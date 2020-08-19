B.C. has 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Health Minister Adrian Dix

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia continues to rise to unseen levels, after 68 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 4,745, and there remains 798 active cases province-wide. Of the new cases, four were residents of the Interior Health region.

Additionally, 2,452 people are being actively monitored by public health, after coming into close contact with COVID-positive people. The Ministry of Health's recent press release on COVID-19 numbers did not say whether all these 2,452 people are self-isolating.

Hospitalizations due to the virus in B.C. rose by four in the past 24 hours, with 10 people currently being treated in hospital, four of whom are being treated in intensive care.

Once again, no new virus-related deaths were announced Wednesday. To date, 198 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

No new outbreaks were declared Wednesday, and the outbreak at Richmond's Lions Manor has been officially declared over. There remains outbreaks at eight long-term seniors care home and one acute-care facility.

In Wednesday's statement, the Ministry said new COVID-19 testing centres and extended hours have been introduced in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, bringing the province's testing capacity to 8,000 tests per day. On Monday, the most recent day the data is available, 2,325 people were tested for the virus in B.C.

“Right now, anyone with symptoms can be tested, but it is important to remember the test is recommended only if you have symptoms,” the Ministry said in the release.

"If you do develop symptoms, no matter how mild, your first step is to distance yourself from others and contact 811 or your health-care provider to arrange for an assessment.”