Body of man who tried to save dog pulled from river

Body pulled from river

The remains of a missing Alberta man who was swept away while trying to save his dog in the Kootenay River on July 30 have been found.

RCMP were called just before 3:30 p.m. on July 30, after a man was suddenly swept away in the river near the Canal Flats area.

RCMP say the man had been walking around a sand bar when his dog got caught in the river's current as it was trying to swim over to him. He then attempted to reach the dog but lost his footing and fell into the water. The dog survived and swam back to shore but unfortunately the man did not surface.

Search and rescue crews conducted a search for the 43-year-old Edmonton man but all efforts to locate and rescue him were exhausted. 

Just before noon on August 18, RCMP officers from Kimberley and Cranbook attended a section of the river, approximately six kilometres south of the Canal Flats Bridge where the deceased man was spotted. The remains of the man were then pulled from the river.

Columbia Valley RCMP notified the BC Coroners Service who is now conducting an investigation into the man's passing. His remains were safely recovered with the help of search and rescue crews.

"RCMP wish to extend its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, who continue to ask for privacy during this very difficult time," says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the BC RCMP Southeast District.

