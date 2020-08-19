Motorcyclist fined for using a fake printed photo license plate

Photo: CTV News Vancouver
A motorcyclist was fined nearly $1,000 after Mounties discovered the person's license plate was a printed photo.
RCMP pulled over the individual during a traffic stop when they noticed the license plate on the motorcycle was not real, according to CTV News Vancouver.
The driver was then given fines totalling $983 for not having insurance, a driver's license or numbered plate and the motorcycle was impounded.
"This is quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time," said Burnaby RCMP on social media.
-with files from CTV News Vancouver