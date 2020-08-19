159194
BC  

Motorcyclist fined for using a fake printed photo license plate

Big fine for fake plate

A motorcyclist was fined nearly $1,000 after Mounties discovered the person's license plate was a printed photo.

RCMP pulled over the individual during a traffic stop when they noticed the license plate on the motorcycle was not real, according to CTV News Vancouver.

The driver was then given fines totalling $983 for not having insurance, a driver's license or numbered plate and the motorcycle was impounded. 

"This is quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time," said Burnaby RCMP on social media.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

