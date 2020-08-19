Man finds 'Costanza wallet' stuffed with cash, turns it in

Photo: Contributed

If you found a wallet filled with thousands of dollars in cash, what would you do?

Hopefully, you’d be like the Good Samaritan in New Westminster who did a good deed by turning the wallet stuffed with $2,290 into the local police department.

The citizen was walking near 8th Street and Carnarvon Street when he discovered the wallet.

“It was a true George Costanza wallet,” stated Const. Keall. “It had so much cash and cards inside it didn’t fold shut.”

“The owner of the wallet was contacted and he attended at NWPD shortly thereafter, very much relieved that the entire contents of the wallet were returned,” said a news release.

The owner shared that when he lost the wallet he was heading to the bank to deposit the funds, police said.

“Unfortunately in policing we often deal with the negative aspects of human behaviour,” said Deputy Chief Constable Paul Hyland. “It is always great to get a file like this that reminds us how amazing people can be, especially during a time when so many are negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.”

The New Westminster Police Department allows residents to file police reports for any lost property through online reporting which is available on its website at www.nwpolice.org.