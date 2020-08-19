161795
159172
BC  

Magnitude-4.0 quake recorded west of Vancouver Island

Quake rumbles off Island

Jeff Bell / Times Colonist - | Story: 308361

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck off northern Vancouver Island about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

No reports of the quake being felt had been received by late morning. It was centred about 124 kilometres from Port Hardy at a estimated depth of five to 10 kilometres.

National Resources Canada seismologist John Cassidy said the quake was in a seismically active area. He said 450 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater have occurred within 100 kilometres of that location over the past 30 years.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
161716
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
160119
161313
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158284


Baby is ready to eat solid food

Must Watch
Baby is ready to eat solid food, in the shape of her mom’s burrito.
Camila Cabello’s Cinderella to resume production in U.K.
Showbiz
Production is due to resume on Camila Cabello's Cinderella...
Man the cockatoo can “bawk” like a chicken
Must Watch
Chicken or cockatoo?
Weird subway passengers
Galleries
The subway is the best place to people watch.
Weird subway passengers (2)
Galleries



160018
161715