Magnitude-4.0 quake recorded west of Vancouver Island

Photo: Earthquakes Canada

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake struck off northern Vancouver Island about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

No reports of the quake being felt had been received by late morning. It was centred about 124 kilometres from Port Hardy at a estimated depth of five to 10 kilometres.

National Resources Canada seismologist John Cassidy said the quake was in a seismically active area. He said 450 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater have occurred within 100 kilometres of that location over the past 30 years.