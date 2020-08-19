BCTF says teachers' biggest COVID concerns yet to be addressed

Photo: Pixabay

The teachers’ union says its biggest concerns – density in classrooms, physical distancing and masks – have not been addressed in B.C.'s back-to-school plan, and they are asking for more remote learning.

The sharp rise in COVID-19 cases makes them worry that “the government has not done enough to ensure teachers, students and their families are safe,” BC Teachers’ Federation president Teri Mooring stated in a press release Wednesday morning.

“B.C. should be pursuing a remote learning model that would allow for in-class and remote learning, especially for medically complex children,” Mooring added. “It’s important that this option maintains students’ connection to their local school.”

Richmond parents have been expressing the same concerns over the past week – especially that there are no remote-learning options - with a petition garnering more than 800 signatures.

Parents are worried if they don’t send their children to school out of concern their families will contract COVID-19, they will be left with few options.

Mooring claims timetables are being developed with teachers and support staff expected to be in classes of up to 30 students, without physical barriers or face coverings.

“Physical distancing is not possible in these classrooms,” Mooring said. “The situation will be particularly worrisome in B.C.’s largest and fastest growing districts that have hundreds of portables. Many B.C. schools also have outdated ventilation systems and thousands of students will be in classrooms without external windows.”

The K-12 restart plan is too dense for physical distancing, Mooring said, adding it’s not possible to have a group of 30 17-year-olds in a “typical classroom” and still physically distance.

“B.C. needs to reduce classroom density and mandate mask use whenever appropriate physical distancing isn’t possible,” Mooring said. “That includes our workspaces like classrooms, labs, and libraries—not just common spaces like hallways. B.C. teachers are workers, just like any other profession in this province, and they need to be safe.”