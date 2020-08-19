Lawsuit over alleged Prince George prison assault

Photo: Glacier Media

B.C.'s Attorney General is denying responsibility for injuries an inmate says he suffered in an altercation at Prince George Regional Correctional Centre.

In March, Kelly Michael Richet filed a lawsuit seeking damages, claiming a fellow inmate, Jeff Lapier, "suddenly, and without provocation," attacked him with a bladed weapon and left him with wounds that needed 20 stitches to close and long-lasting nerve damage to his right arm.

In a response, the ministry presents a different version of the events beginning with the date on which he was allegedly attacked. While Richet says it occurred on March 18, 2018 the ministry says an "incident" between the two occurred in the shower area of their living unit on March 6, 2018.

Richet says Lapier had just been released from the jail's special handling unit on the day of the attack, "knowing that Lapier was a danger to other inmates," and had attacked staff at the jail on that day prior to going after Richet.

But in the response, the ministry says Lapier had been voluntarily placed in separate confinement for medical reasons "unrelated to any violence or conflict with inmates or correctional staff," and did not assault a correctional officer on the day in question.

Prior to the incident, Lapier had "no problematic history" and the incident was "not foreseeable," the ministry says.

Only after the incident did Richet report to staff that just prior to going into the showers, Lapier accused him of being a "rat" and, in turn, Richet challenged Lapier. Richet "could have, but did not, report any of this to correctional staff before he attended the shower area," the ministry continues.

Richet claims that in the days that followed, Lapier pasted signs around the facility saying Richet was a "rat" and shortly after two unknown inmates tried to attack him. Richet says he locked himself in his cell to secure his safety and was then placed in protective custody.

The ministry says it was not aware of any signs being posted but does say he was placed in separate confinement following an incident with two other inmates and adds he was not harmed.

Richet also claims he was denied any pain medication for the wounds while at PGRCC. The ministry, in turn, says Richet refused to see healthcare staff, reported no pain, refused to take medication and ultimately removed the stitches on his own despite help being available.

As a result of the attack, Richet says he suffered nerve damage to his right forearm and his ability to work has been severely diminished. Richet also says he has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and nightmares and attends counselling sessions on a weekly basis.

The ministry is questioning the extent of the fallout and "puts him to the strict proof thereof."

In April 2018, Richet, who is self representing and does not have a lawyer, was transferred to a federal institution to serve the remainder of a seven-year sentence for his role in a July 2016 targeted shooting in Mackenzie.

Lapier, meanwhile, was sentenced in November 2018 to a further 23 months in jail for a February 2016 shooting of a woman in Moore's Meadow.

The ministry's response was filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Prince George in late June.

None of the allegations have yet been tested in court.