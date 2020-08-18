B.C. had 83 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Health Minister Adrian Dix

There are more active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia than at any time during the pandemic, after 83 new cases were identified over the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total number of positive tests to 4,677, with 775 active cases in B.C.

Two of the new cases of the virus come from the Interior Health region, where now 407 cases have been identified since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two more British Columbians have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday, for a total of six hospitalizations, three of whom are in intensive care.

No new COVID-related deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, and no new outbreaks were announced Tuesday.

There remains outbreaks at nine long-term seniors care homes and one acute-care facility.

Hundreds of people across the province remain in self isolation, after coming in contact with someone who's COVID-positive.

"If you have COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, public health teams are here to support you. You can help them and your community by answering their call quickly and providing as much information as you can. Quickly isolating people who have COVID-19 and reaching their contacts is one of the most effective ways of controlling spread,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Réka Gustafson said in a joint statement.

"If your friend or family member is self-isolating, show you care by assisting them with the essentials they may need.”

Photo: Castanet News





