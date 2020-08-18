Investigators asking for information on morning home invasion

Photo: Contributed

Residents of a New Westminster home were awoken early Sunday morning by a terrifying home invasion that is now being investigated by police.

The New Westminster Police Department responded to the report at about 7 a.m. at the house located near 19th Street and 10th Avenue in the Connaught Heights neighbourhood.

A group of males had forcibly entered the residence, allegedly armed with firearms and wearing masks, proceeded to steal valuables and a white, two-door Hyundai Genesis vehicle.

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, and possibly linked to drug trafficking groups within the city.

“This incident appears targeted and we want to ensure further violent incidents don’t occur in our city,” says Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“We encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to police.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Detective Andrew Leaver of the New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.