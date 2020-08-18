161795
BC  

Investigators asking for information on morning home invasion

Home invasion investigated

- | Story: 308291

Residents of a New Westminster home were awoken early Sunday morning by a terrifying home invasion that is now being investigated by police.

The New Westminster Police Department responded to the report at about 7 a.m. at the house located near 19th Street and 10th Avenue in the Connaught Heights neighbourhood. 

A group of males had forcibly entered the residence, allegedly armed with firearms and wearing masks, proceeded to steal valuables and a white, two-door Hyundai Genesis vehicle. 

Investigators believe the incident was targeted, and possibly linked to drug trafficking groups within the city.

“This incident appears targeted and we want to ensure further violent incidents don’t occur in our city,” says Sgt. Jeff Scott.

“We encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to police.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Detective Andrew Leaver of the New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
156969
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
159748
156077
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161564


Facts about elephants

Galleries
Check out these interesting facts about elephants.
Facts about elephants (2)
Galleries
Cute baby says oh no after sneezing
Must Watch
So sweet!
Cardi B tells Joe Biden her ‘whole list’ of things she wants him to do as president
Showbiz
Cardi B opened up to Democratic nominee Joe Biden on what is most...
Kids laughing at funny slime noises
Must Watch
Who doesn’t love a good fart noise?



153223
161715