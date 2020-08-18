159194
B.C. expands its state of emergency through to September

The British Columbia government has extended its provincial state of emergency that gives it extraordinary powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first state of emergency was declared on March 18, the day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency.

This latest extension will end on Sept. 1 and allows the government to manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

Premier John Horgan says B.C. residents have made sacrifices to keep transmission rates down, but now unsafe gatherings are eroding that progress.

In a statement, he says the government is committed to getting back on track and it will announce new enforcement measures against those who put others at risk.

COVID-19 infection rates have jumped in the province recently after parties were held where health officials say people haven't followed guidelines to avoid infection.

