More lightning could be coming, after storms sparked fires last night

Photo: Rodney Saigeon Lightning over Rutland earlier this month.

After lightning sparked dozens of fires across British Columbia Monday night, more could be on the way.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning Tuesday afternoon for the Cariboo region, while the forecast across the Okanagan calls for a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Okanagan Tuesday, with winds forecast to gust upwards of 70 km/h.

Currently, a thunderstorm has brought nickel-sized hail to the Cariboo region, about 35 kilometres southwest of Quesnel. Environment Canada warns the storm is travelling east at 20 km/h.

“Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” Environment Canada wrote in its warning.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

At least 25 wildfires were sparked by lightning in the Southeast Fire Centre overnight, while at least another two were sparked in the Kamloops Fire Centre.