Incredible images capture orca punting seal high into the air

Orca punts seal sky high

Elana Shepert, VIA - | Story: 308269

A whale watching company based on Vancouver Island captured incredible images of an orca punting a seal numerous feet up above the water. 

Established in 1985, Five Star Whales is based in Victoria and offers whale watching tours daily. While it temporarily suspended operations due to COVID-19, the company began offering tours again on June 20. 

Yesterday, the whale watching operator shared images of a transient orca launching a seal high above the water to its Instagram page. It writes that, "Yesterday we witnessed some breathtaking action during our encounter with the T10’s! 

"This included them punting a hapless Seal clear in the air, it was an unbelievable sight and showed the power and skill of these apex predators."

