Fire along Highway 12 visible in Lillooet

Fire visible from Hwy 12

A wildfire burning near Highway 12 is visible from Lillooet.

The five-hectare fire is near Laluwissin Creek in the Fraser Canyon between Lillooet and Lytton, on the eastern side of the river.

Fire information officer Gagan Lidhran says it's mostly a smouldering ground fire at this time and that it didn't grow overnight.

"Retardant was dropped yesterday," she tells Castanet. "It’s stayed within those lines."

However, its status is still "out of control." Luckily, no structures are threatened.

Today, 22 firefighters are on the ground and a helicopter is dropping water from the sky. 

